Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Shares Acquired by Pensionmark Financial Group LLC

Pensionmark Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,271 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the period. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $2,068,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 12.3% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,776,591 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,492,970,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504,528 shares during the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 7,520,616 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $685,204,000 after buying an additional 248,478 shares during the period. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 6,132.7% in the second quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,354,576 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $633,000 after buying an additional 6,252,620 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.6% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,170,599 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $668,708,000 after acquiring an additional 214,218 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 4.4% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,131,334 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $558,626,000 after acquiring an additional 255,746 shares during the period.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $85.63. The company had a trading volume of 135,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,666,036. The company’s fifty day moving average is $82.03 and its 200-day moving average is $90.30. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $74.66 and a 12-month high of $116.71.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

