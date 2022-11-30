Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Has $2.01 Million Holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) by 19.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 48,117 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,765 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $2,007,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 98,989 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,913,000 after buying an additional 3,626 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 27.1% in the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 9,838 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $410,000 after buying an additional 2,097 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 28,638 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after buying an additional 622 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The increased its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 30,600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,519,000 after buying an additional 5,451 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 4,988 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 827 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of New York Mellon alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon to $57.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bank of New York Mellon currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.27.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bank of New York Mellon

Bank of New York Mellon Price Performance

In other news, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.37, for a total transaction of $787,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 108,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,278,967.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Bank of New York Mellon stock opened at $44.84 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a fifty-two week low of $36.22 and a fifty-two week high of $64.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $41.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.68. The company has a market cap of $36.24 billion, a PE ratio of 13.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.10.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 17th. The bank reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.11. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 16.07% and a return on equity of 10.07%. The firm had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.32 EPS for the current year.

Bank of New York Mellon Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 27th were issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 26th. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.98%.

About Bank of New York Mellon

(Get Rating)

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, prime brokerage, and data analytics.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of New York Mellon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of New York Mellon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.