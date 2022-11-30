Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Grows Position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its stake in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) by 32.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,600 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,620 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $2,153,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in McKesson by 4.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,965,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,826,096,000 after purchasing an additional 235,874 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in McKesson by 0.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,976,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,109,000 after purchasing an additional 5,265 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in McKesson by 360.8% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,077,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,689,000 after purchasing an additional 843,348 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in McKesson by 53.8% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 915,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,399,000 after purchasing an additional 320,588 shares during the period. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in McKesson by 30,460.5% in the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 890,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,910,000 after purchasing an additional 887,923 shares during the period. 86.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MCK. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of McKesson from $377.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $384.00 to $416.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $370.00 to $403.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $384.00 to $416.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $405.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $395.91.

NYSE MCK opened at $381.78 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $365.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $347.09. McKesson Co. has a 52 week low of $215.27 and a 52 week high of $401.78. The stock has a market cap of $54.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.94, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.66.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. McKesson’s payout ratio is currently 15.24%.

In related news, EVP Tracy Faber sold 10,733 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.58, for a total value of $4,202,828.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Thomas L. Rodgers sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.21, for a total value of $477,373.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $934,182.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Tracy Faber sold 10,733 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.58, for a total transaction of $4,202,828.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,533 shares of company stock valued at $9,105,126 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS). The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.

