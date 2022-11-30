Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Acquires 1,862 Shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its position in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) by 40.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,511 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,862 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $2,084,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Great Diamond Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 1,084 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 52.5% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 93 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 1,176 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,492 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $478,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 678 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. 94.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SBA Communications Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of SBAC stock opened at $294.55 on Wednesday. SBA Communications Co. has a 12-month low of $236.20 and a 12-month high of $391.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $276.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $309.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.39 and a beta of 0.46.

SBA Communications Announces Dividend

SBA Communications ( NASDAQ:SBAC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.04). SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 16.01%. The firm had revenue of $675.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $651.42 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that SBA Communications Co. will post 11.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be issued a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.55%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SBAC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on SBA Communications from $366.00 to $309.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on SBA Communications from $355.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. StockNews.com downgraded SBA Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Cowen lowered their target price on SBA Communications from $389.00 to $341.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on SBA Communications from $384.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $345.47.

SBA Communications Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By Building Better Wireless, SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses – site leasing and site development services.

Featured Articles

