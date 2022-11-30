VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL) Shares Sold by Visionary Wealth Advisors

Visionary Wealth Advisors trimmed its stake in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL – Get Rating) by 39.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 25,030 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,104 shares during the period. Visionary Wealth Advisors’ holdings in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF were worth $676,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,378,000. Echo Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 115.9% during the 1st quarter. Echo Wealth Management LLC now owns 55,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,618,000 after acquiring an additional 29,617 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 87.4% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 58,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,773,000 after acquiring an additional 27,198 shares during the period. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC now owns 11,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 1,363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its stake in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 45.7% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 3,963,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,493,000 after buying an additional 1,243,600 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of ANGL stock opened at $27.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.41. VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $25.75 and a 12-month high of $33.16.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.114 per share. This represents a $1.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.05%. This is an increase from VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 1st.

