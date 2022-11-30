Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) to Issue $0.13 Quarterly Dividend

Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, November 21st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.125 per share by the basic materials company on Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st.

Valvoline has increased its dividend payment by an average of 14.9% per year over the last three years. Valvoline has a dividend payout ratio of 45.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Valvoline to earn $1.91 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.50 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 26.2%.

VVV stock opened at $32.40 on Wednesday. Valvoline has a fifty-two week low of $24.40 and a fifty-two week high of $37.97. The business’s 50-day moving average is $28.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.97, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.76. The company has a market cap of $5.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.73 and a beta of 1.36.

In related news, SVP Thomas A. Gerrald II sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.93, for a total transaction of $164,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 21,534 shares in the company, valued at $709,114.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Julie Marie O'daniel sold 9,886 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.42, for a total value of $320,504.12. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,230 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $526,176.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,786 shares of company stock worth $514,611. 0.94% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VVV. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Valvoline by 48.0% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,011,762 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,931,000 after buying an additional 328,241 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Valvoline by 48.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 537,175 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $16,953,000 after buying an additional 175,786 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Valvoline by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,251,822 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,508,000 after buying an additional 144,694 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Valvoline by 56.2% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 389,801 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,162,000 after buying an additional 140,271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Valvoline by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,946,126 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $156,100,000 after buying an additional 115,558 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.68% of the company’s stock.

VVV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup increased their target price on Valvoline from $35.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. StockNews.com cut Valvoline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th.

Valvoline Inc manufactures, markets, and supplies, engine and automotive maintenance products and services. It operates through two segments, Retail Services and Global Products. The company offers lubricants for passenger car, light duty, and heavy duty; antifreeze/coolants for original equipment manufacturers; functional and maintenance chemicals, such as brake fluids and power steering fluids, as well as specialty coatings for automotive and industrial applications; and oil and air filters for light-duty vehicles.

