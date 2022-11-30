Value Line (NASDAQ:VALU) Shares Gap Down to $53.21

Shares of Value Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:VALU – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $53.21, but opened at $51.01. Value Line shares last traded at $59.00, with a volume of 99 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Value Line in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Value Line Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $596.42 million, a P/E ratio of 22.93 and a beta of 0.56. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.69.

Value Line Announces Dividend

Value Line ( NASDAQ:VALU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Value Line had a net margin of 55.54% and a return on equity of 28.41%. The firm had revenue of $9.94 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 28th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. Value Line’s payout ratio is presently 42.55%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Value Line

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VALU. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Value Line by 11,415.0% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 2,283 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Value Line by 6.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 24,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,609,000 after purchasing an additional 1,441 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Value Line by 52.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $666,000 after purchasing an additional 3,399 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Value Line by 141.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Value Line by 11.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $803,000 after purchasing an additional 1,217 shares during the period. 7.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Value Line

Value Line, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells investment periodicals and related publications primarily in the United States. Its investment periodicals and related publications cover a range of investments, including stocks, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), and options.

