Vacasa (NASDAQ:VCSA) Shares Gap Down to $1.51

Vacasa, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCSA – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.51, but opened at $1.47. Vacasa shares last traded at $1.46, with a volume of 1,471 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on VCSA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Vacasa in a report on Monday, October 3rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Vacasa from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. JMP Securities dropped their target price on Vacasa from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Vacasa from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Northland Securities dropped their price objective on Vacasa to $5.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.71.

Vacasa Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.34. The company has a market cap of $665.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.62 and a beta of 0.87.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vacasa

Vacasa ( NASDAQ:VCSA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $412.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $391.50 million. Analysts predict that Vacasa, Inc. will post -0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Eric Breon sold 289,673 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.03, for a total transaction of $1,167,382.19. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 567,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,288,592.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 37.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Vacasa

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VCSA. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Vacasa during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. PBMares Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vacasa in the third quarter worth $32,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vacasa during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vacasa in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Vacasa by 339.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 3,817 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.35% of the company’s stock.

Vacasa Company Profile

Vacasa, Inc operates vacation rental management platform in North America, Belize, and Costa Rica. The company enables guests to search, discover, and book its properties on Vacasa.com and the Vacasa Guest App. It also provides services to buy and sell vacation homes through its network of real estate agents.

Further Reading

