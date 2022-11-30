USDX [Kava] (USDX) Achieves Market Capitalization of $98.94 Million

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on November 30th. One USDX [Kava] token can currently be purchased for $0.89 or 0.00005256 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, USDX [Kava] has traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar. USDX [Kava] has a market capitalization of $98.94 million and approximately $288,629.36 worth of USDX [Kava] was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get USDX [Kava] alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16,873.03 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $112.88 or 0.00669016 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $42.32 or 0.00250795 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.31 or 0.00055181 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.29 or 0.00060974 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000701 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001272 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000011 BTC.

USDX [Kava] Profile

USDX [Kava] is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 1st, 2020. USDX [Kava]’s total supply is 107,526,703 tokens and its circulating supply is 111,567,264 tokens. USDX [Kava]’s official message board is medium.com/kava-labs. USDX [Kava]’s official website is kava.io. USDX [Kava]’s official Twitter account is @kava_platform.

USDX [Kava] Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “USDX [Kava] (USDX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. USDX [Kava] has a current supply of 107,526,703 with 111,567,264 in circulation. The last known price of USDX [Kava] is 0.88995317 USD and is up 0.10 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $265,393.83 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://kava.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDX [Kava] directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USDX [Kava] should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy USDX [Kava] using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for USDX [Kava] Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for USDX [Kava] and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.