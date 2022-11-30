United Utilities Group (OTCMKTS:UUGRY) PT Raised to GBX 990

United Utilities Group (OTCMKTS:UUGRY – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Credit Suisse Group from GBX 980 ($11.72) to GBX 990 ($11.84) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded United Utilities Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on United Utilities Group from GBX 1,100 ($13.16) to GBX 1,025 ($12.26) in a report on Tuesday, October 4th.

United Utilities Group Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:UUGRY traded down $1.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.57. 16,474 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,377. United Utilities Group has a 1 year low of $18.26 and a 1 year high of $30.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.39.

About United Utilities Group

United Utilities Group PLC provides water and wastewater services in the United Kingdom. It is also involved in the renewable energy generation, corporate trustee, financing, and property management activities; and provision of consulting, and project management services. The company operates 42,000 kilometers of water pipes; and 78,000 km of wastewater pipes.

