United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) Sets New 1-Year High at $274.26

United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $274.26 and last traded at $272.91, with a volume of 641 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $271.03.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on United Therapeutics from $288.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of United Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on United Therapeutics from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Wedbush upped their target price on United Therapeutics from $250.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised United Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $282.75.

Get United Therapeutics alerts:

United Therapeutics Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 9.39 and a current ratio of 9.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $234.86 and a 200-day moving average of $228.09. The firm has a market cap of $12.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.59.

Insider Buying and Selling

United Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:UTHR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $4.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.57 by $1.34. The firm had revenue of $516.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $492.92 million. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 16.63% and a net margin of 38.03%. As a group, analysts anticipate that United Therapeutics Co. will post 16.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.85, for a total value of $2,118,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,430.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other United Therapeutics news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.34, for a total transaction of $1,220,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,400,965.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.85, for a total value of $2,118,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,430.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 90,230 shares of company stock worth $22,782,857 in the last three months. Insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On United Therapeutics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in United Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in United Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Hallmark Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in United Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. 95.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. Its commercial therapies include Remodulin to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of prostacyclin analogue treprostinil to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients and pulmonary hypertension associated with interstitial lung disease (PH-ILD); Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating high-risk neuroblastoma; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for United Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.