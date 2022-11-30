United States Commodity Index Fund (NYSEARCA:USCI) Shares Up 1.4%

United States Commodity Index Fund (NYSEARCA:USCI – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 1.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $54.42 and last traded at $54.18. Approximately 72,727 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 25% from the average daily volume of 58,392 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.43.

United States Commodity Index Fund Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $54.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.26.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On United States Commodity Index Fund

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. WealthShield Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of United States Commodity Index Fund by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 8,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC grew its stake in United States Commodity Index Fund by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC now owns 11,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in United States Commodity Index Fund by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 21,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in United States Commodity Index Fund by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after acquiring an additional 794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in United States Commodity Index Fund by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 834 shares during the last quarter.

Further Reading

