United States 12 Month Oil Fund LP (NYSEARCA:USL) Shares Sold by Virtu Financial LLC

Virtu Financial LLC lessened its stake in shares of United States 12 Month Oil Fund LP (NYSEARCA:USL – Get Rating) by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 45,290 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,493 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC owned 1.51% of United States 12 Month Oil Fund worth $1,792,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Empowered Funds LLC raised its holdings in shares of United States 12 Month Oil Fund by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 70,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,771,000 after buying an additional 9,352 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of United States 12 Month Oil Fund during the second quarter worth about $1,577,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of United States 12 Month Oil Fund by 3,278.7% in the first quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 33,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after purchasing an additional 32,787 shares during the period. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of United States 12 Month Oil Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $465,000. Finally, Greenwich Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in United States 12 Month Oil Fund by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 1,224 shares during the period.

United States 12 Month Oil Fund Trading Up 1.9 %

United States 12 Month Oil Fund stock opened at $34.59 on Wednesday. United States 12 Month Oil Fund LP has a 52-week low of $23.96 and a 52-week high of $45.45. The company’s 50 day moving average is $35.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.53.

