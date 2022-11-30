Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) Reaches New 52-Week High Following Analyst Upgrade

Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday after Piper Sandler raised their price target on the stock from $510.00 to $525.00. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Ulta Beauty traded as high as $466.20 and last traded at $464.84, with a volume of 43859 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $449.88.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $427.00 to $491.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $435.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $485.00 to $505.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $480.00 to $503.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $548.00 to $563.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ulta Beauty presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $489.05.

Insider Transactions at Ulta Beauty

In related news, insider Anita Jane Ryan sold 594 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.53, for a total value of $261,674.82. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,093,395.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 276 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $445.86, for a total value of $123,057.36. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,168 shares in the company, valued at $966,624.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Anita Jane Ryan sold 594 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.53, for a total transaction of $261,674.82. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,093,395.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Ulta Beauty Stock Performance

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 1,016.7% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 67 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 59.1% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 70 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 265.0% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 73 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ulta Beauty during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 188.5% during the 3rd quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 75 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. 89.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $411.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $403.75. The company has a market cap of $23.81 billion, a PE ratio of 21.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.32.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. The company has one reportable segment, which includes retail stores, salon services, and e-commerce. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. Ulta was founded on January 9, 1990, and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

Featured Stories

