UIL Limited (LON:UTL) Announces GBX 2 Dividend

UIL Limited (LON:UTL – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, November 18th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.02) per share on Thursday, December 22nd. This represents a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of UTL opened at GBX 158.16 ($1.89) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of £132.61 million and a PE ratio of 454.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 172.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 186.32. UIL has a 1 year low of GBX 154.75 ($1.85) and a 1 year high of GBX 260 ($3.11).

In other news, insider David Shillson bought 4,672 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 197 ($2.36) per share, for a total transaction of £9,203.84 ($11,010.70).

UIL Limited is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by ICM Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the infrastructure, utility, and related sectors including water, sewerage, waste, electricity, gas, telecommunications, ports, airports, service, rail, roads, and any business with essential service or monopolistic characteristics.

