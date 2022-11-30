UCB SA (OTCMKTS:UCBJY) Short Interest Update

UCB SA (OTCMKTS:UCBJY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a decrease of 40.5% from the October 31st total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 45,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

UCB Stock Down 0.5 %

UCB stock traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $39.88. 9,899 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,897. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.03. UCB has a twelve month low of $32.82 and a twelve month high of $63.94.

UCB Company Profile

UCB SA, a biopharmaceutical company, develops products and solutions for people with neurology and immunology diseases. The company's primary products include Cimzia for inflammatory TNF mediated diseases, as well as ankylosing spondylitis, axial spondyloarthritis, Crohn's disease, non-radiographic axial spondyloarthritis, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and rheumatoid arthritis; Vimpat, Keppra, and Briviact for epilepsy; Neupro for Parkinson's disease and restless legs syndrome; Nayzilam, a nasal spray rescue treatment for epilepsy seizure clusters; and Zyrtec and Xyzal for allergies.

