UCB SA (OTCMKTS:UCBJY) Short Interest Update

UCB SA (OTCMKTS:UCBJY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a decrease of 40.5% from the October 31st total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 45,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
UCB Stock Down 0.5 %
UCB stock traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $39.88. 9,899 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,897. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.03. UCB has a twelve month low of $32.82 and a twelve month high of $63.94.
