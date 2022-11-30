UBS Group Lowers TC Energy (TSE:TRP) Price Target to C$62.00

TC Energy (TSE:TRP – Get Rating) (NYSE:TRP) had its price target decreased by research analysts at UBS Group to C$62.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. UBS Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 3.85% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of TC Energy from C$67.00 to C$65.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of TC Energy from C$75.00 to C$76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. CIBC cut their price objective on shares of TC Energy from C$75.00 to C$68.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. CSFB cut their price objective on TC Energy from C$70.00 to C$63.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a C$65.00 price objective (down from C$67.00) on shares of TC Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$67.16.

TSE:TRP traded down C$1.56 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching C$59.70. 3,134,340 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,938,905. The company has a market capitalization of C$59.70 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 164.17, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.40. TC Energy has a 1-year low of C$54.60 and a 1-year high of C$74.44. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$60.08 and a 200 day moving average of C$64.96.

In other TC Energy news, Director Richard Prior purchased 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of C$56.14 per share, for a total transaction of C$61,751.19. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,575 shares in the company, valued at C$762,065.83. In other TC Energy news, Director Robert C. Jacobucci sold 1,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$65.06, for a total transaction of C$113,855.88. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$213,723.74. Also, Director Richard Prior purchased 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of C$56.14 per share, with a total value of C$61,751.19. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 13,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$762,065.83.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Storage. The company builds and operates 93,300 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

