Tyson Foods Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:TSN)

Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders acquired 31,059 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 428% compared to the average volume of 5,887 put options.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on shares of Tyson Foods to $101.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Tyson Foods to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Bank of America cut shares of Tyson Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $73.00 to $61.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $111.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.78.

Insider Activity at Tyson Foods

In related news, insider Shane Miller sold 6,608 shares of Tyson Foods stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.75, for a total value of $447,692.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 30,921 shares in the company, valued at $2,094,897.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tyson Foods

Tyson Foods Stock Down 0.3 %

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 723,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,247,000 after purchasing an additional 19,657 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 39,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,507,000 after purchasing an additional 2,126 shares during the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 10,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $866,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. Glenview Trust Co increased its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 41.8% during the 1st quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 12,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after purchasing an additional 3,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 45,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,096,000 after purchasing an additional 8,549 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TSN traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $66.28. The company had a trading volume of 3,351,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,390,762. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $66.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.45 and a beta of 0.72. Tyson Foods has a 52-week low of $62.94 and a 52-week high of $100.72.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $13.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.49 billion. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 16.62% and a net margin of 6.08%. Tyson Foods’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.30 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Tyson Foods will post 6.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tyson Foods Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a $0.48 dividend. This is a positive change from Tyson Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. Tyson Foods’s payout ratio is 20.63%.

Tyson Foods Company Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products, such as hides and meats.

Further Reading

