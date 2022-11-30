TSS, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TSSI) Short Interest Down 67.9% in November

TSS, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TSSI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a drop of 67.9% from the October 31st total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 74,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

TSS Price Performance

TSS stock remained flat at $0.58 during trading hours on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 128 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,132. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.53. TSS has a 52-week low of $0.33 and a 52-week high of $0.71. The firm has a market cap of $12.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.50 and a beta of 0.79.

TSS Company Profile

TSS, Inc provides services for the planning, design, deployment, maintenance, and refurbishment of end-user and enterprise systems, including the mission-critical facilities in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Facilities and Systems Integration. It offers a single source solution for enabling technologies in data centers, operations centers, network facilities, server rooms, security operations centers, communications facilities, and the infrastructure systems.

