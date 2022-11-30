TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.36

TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 15th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.36 per share by the bank on Tuesday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. This is a boost from TrustCo Bank Corp NY’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY has raised its dividend by an average of 2.5% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. TrustCo Bank Corp NY has a payout ratio of 36.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect TrustCo Bank Corp NY to earn $3.90 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 36.9%.

Shares of TRST opened at $38.30 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $35.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.43. TrustCo Bank Corp NY has a 12-month low of $29.50 and a 12-month high of $39.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $729.62 million, a PE ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 0.94.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY ( NASDAQ:TRST Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The bank reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.13. TrustCo Bank Corp NY had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 36.13%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that TrustCo Bank Corp NY will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 1.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,836,175 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $90,558,000 after acquiring an additional 32,718 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 3.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,352,121 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,173,000 after acquiring an additional 50,079 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 1.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 933,905 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,820,000 after acquiring an additional 16,088 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 3.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 744,227 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $23,643,000 after acquiring an additional 22,747 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 45.5% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 308,685 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,520,000 after acquiring an additional 96,587 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.70% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered TrustCo Bank Corp NY from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 19th.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY operates as the holding company for Trustco Bank, a federal savings bank that provides personal and business banking services to individuals, partnerships, and corporations. The company accepts deposits; and offers loans and investments. It also operates as a real estate investment trust that acquires, holds, and manages real estate mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans and mortgage-backed securities.

