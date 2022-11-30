Tristel (LON:TSTL) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $328.38

Tristel plc (LON:TSTL – Get Rating) shares passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 328.38 ($3.93) and traded as high as GBX 347.49 ($4.16). Tristel shares last traded at GBX 340 ($4.07), with a volume of 32,051 shares traded.

Tristel Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 3.83, a current ratio of 4.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.05. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 327.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 340.68. The company has a market capitalization of £168.84 million and a PE ratio of 17,450.00.

Tristel Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tristel plc develops, manufactures, and sells infection prevention products in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Hospital Medical Device Decontamination, Hospital Environmental Surface Disinfection, and Other. It offers medical instrument disinfection products, including airway management, cardiology, ear, nose and throat, endoscopy, ophthalmology, phlebotomy, reproductive health/IVF, surface, ultrasound, urology, women's health, and other products under the Tristel brand; contamination control products, which include cleanroom, laboratory, pharmaceutical, cosmetic, and toiletry disinfectants under the Crystel brand; and airborne and veterinary device disinfectants under the Anistel brand.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Tristel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tristel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.