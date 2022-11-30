Treasury Metals (TSE:TML) Trading 3.3% Higher

Shares of Treasury Metals Inc. (TSE:TML – Get Rating) traded up 3.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.31 and last traded at C$0.31. 168,598 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 222% from the average session volume of 52,415 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.30.

Treasury Metals Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of C$42.83 million and a PE ratio of -7.95. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$0.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.00.

Treasury Metals Company Profile

Treasury Metals Inc operates as a mineral exploration and development company in Canada. It explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, and zinc deposits. Its flagship asset is the Goliath gold project, which covers approximately 7,601 hectares located east of Dryden in northwestern Ontario. The company was formerly known as Divine Lake Exploration Inc and changed its name to Treasury Metals Inc in November 2007.

