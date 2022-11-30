Topcon Co. (OTCMKTS:TOPCF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Topcon Co. (OTCMKTS:TOPCF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 45,300 shares, a growth of 29.8% from the October 31st total of 34,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 9.6 days.

Topcon Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS TOPCF traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,334. Topcon has a 12-month low of $10.13 and a 12-month high of $16.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.68 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Topcon Company Profile

Topcon Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells positioning, eye care, and smart infrastructure products worldwide. It offers 3d oct, retinal camera, slit lamps, auto refractometer, auto kerato-refractometer, tonometer, specular microscope, photocoagulator, operation microscope, vision tester, lensmeter, and chart projector, as well as IMAGEnet, an ophthalmic data system; and crop analysis, data management, guidance and autosteering, weighing and measurement, mapping, implement control, and feed management products.

