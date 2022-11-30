Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Sells 63,469 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. decreased its stake in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 93.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,591 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 63,469 shares during the quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $1,547,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SPGI. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in S&P Global by 44.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,370,454 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,047,173,000 after purchasing an additional 9,042,302 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in S&P Global by 43.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,047,127 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,094,191,000 after purchasing an additional 8,234,255 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in S&P Global by 45.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,352,445 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,707,446,000 after purchasing an additional 5,078,366 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in S&P Global by 47.8% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,476,209 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,476,772,000 after purchasing an additional 2,742,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCI Fund Management Ltd. raised its stake in S&P Global by 82.1% during the first quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 6,823,072 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,798,688,000 after purchasing an additional 3,075,788 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of S&P Global from $403.00 to $366.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of S&P Global to $390.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of S&P Global from $402.00 to $398.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of S&P Global from $354.00 to $378.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of S&P Global from $355.00 to $393.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, S&P Global has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $390.44.

S&P Global stock traded down $4.47 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $342.67. 13,244 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,549,826. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. S&P Global Inc. has a 12 month low of $279.32 and a 12 month high of $484.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $321.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $341.98. The company has a market cap of $111.64 billion, a PE ratio of 29.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.06.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.14. S&P Global had a net margin of 33.78% and a return on equity of 12.47%. The company had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. As a group, analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 11.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 25th. S&P Global’s payout ratio is 28.43%.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

