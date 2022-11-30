Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Raises Stake in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,730 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $998,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 102.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 11,995 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,372,000 after purchasing an additional 6,064 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 20.8% during the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 7,859 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $898,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 0.6% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 101,139 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $11,564,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. Natixis Investment Managers International raised its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 3.4% in the second quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International now owns 282,250 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,272,000 after acquiring an additional 9,173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intrua Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 42.7% in the second quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 5,355 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $612,000 after acquiring an additional 1,602 shares in the last quarter. 80.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PPG Industries alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PPG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on PPG Industries from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on PPG Industries from $164.00 to $143.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on PPG Industries in a report on Thursday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on PPG Industries from $130.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $180.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.83.

PPG Industries Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of PPG stock traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $131.36. 7,304 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,198,895. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $107.06 and a 1 year high of $177.32. The stock has a market cap of $30.87 billion, a PE ratio of 29.17, a PEG ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $117.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $121.32.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.46 billion. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 23.00% and a net margin of 6.08%. PPG Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.69 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 5.98 EPS for the current year.

PPG Industries Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th will be given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.87%.

PPG Industries Profile

(Get Rating)

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PPG Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPG Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.