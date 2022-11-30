Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Raises Position in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,050 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,921 shares during the quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Exelon were worth $1,634,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EXC. GoalVest Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exelon by 62,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exelon by 195.5% during the 1st quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 662 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Exelon in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Prentice Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Exelon in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, ACG Wealth acquired a new stake in Exelon in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. 82.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Exelon alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on EXC shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Exelon from $51.00 to $41.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Exelon in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Exelon from $49.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Exelon in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their price target on Exelon from $49.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

Exelon Stock Performance

NASDAQ EXC traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $40.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,878,390. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.76. Exelon Co. has a 52 week low of $35.19 and a 52 week high of $50.71. The stock has a market cap of $39.99 billion, a PE ratio of 18.52, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.62.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.03. Exelon had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 10.12%. The firm had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. Exelon’s revenue was down 45.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Exelon Co. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exelon Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be issued a $0.3375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.50%.

Exelon Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy generation, delivery, and marketing businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Exelon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.