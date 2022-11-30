Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Increases Stock Position in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,547 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after acquiring an additional 591 shares during the quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $2,130,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 15,679,316 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $3,920,478,000 after buying an additional 1,423,102 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,639,978 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $1,910,622,000 after purchasing an additional 1,534,853 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,290,431 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $1,322,766,000 after purchasing an additional 903,653 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 5,200,646 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $1,300,318,000 after purchasing an additional 408,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,568,917 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $642,307,000 after purchasing an additional 51,444 shares in the last quarter. 89.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Tudor Pickering cut shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources to $255.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $309.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Monday, September 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $290.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $282.33.

Pioneer Natural Resources Trading Down 1.6 %

Pioneer Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

Shares of PXD stock traded down $3.85 on Wednesday, hitting $236.93. 29,776 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,069,380. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.03. Pioneer Natural Resources has a one year low of $166.97 and a one year high of $288.46. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $246.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $243.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.47.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $5.71 per share. This represents a $22.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.64%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.69%.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 130 million barrels of oil, 92 million barrels of NGLs, and 462 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

