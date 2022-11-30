Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Increases Stock Holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,397 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,897 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $980,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GE. Plancorp LLC raised its holdings in General Electric by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 9,628 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $881,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,611 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Weaver Consulting Group boosted its position in shares of General Electric by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 4,765 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. increased its stake in General Electric by 0.5% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 29,506 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,698,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its stake in General Electric by 5.1% during the first quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 3,547 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.09% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:GE traded down $1.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $84.64. 28,046 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,213,105. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.10. General Electric has a 52-week low of $59.93 and a 52-week high of $103.73.

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $19.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.77 billion. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 7.20% and a negative net margin of 7.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 27th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 26th. General Electric’s payout ratio is currently -5.79%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on General Electric in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of General Electric from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of General Electric from $92.00 to $89.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Citigroup increased their target price on General Electric from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on General Electric from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.00.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

