Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $1.77 Million Stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,253 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,126 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $1,765,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMGN. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Amgen by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,329,045 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $11,445,110,000 after acquiring an additional 668,036 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Amgen by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,504,420 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,376,579,000 after purchasing an additional 357,413 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amgen by 24.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,911,384 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,168,140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,774,223 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Amgen by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,819,690 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,132,778,000 after buying an additional 94,565 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Amgen by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,380,588 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,059,316,000 after buying an additional 117,644 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Amgen alerts:

Amgen Price Performance

AMGN traded down $2.12 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $279.87. The stock had a trading volume of 21,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,849,720. The stock has a market cap of $149.33 billion, a PE ratio of 22.40, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.17, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.68. Amgen Inc. has a one year low of $198.64 and a one year high of $296.67. The business has a 50-day moving average of $258.55 and a 200-day moving average of $249.64.

Amgen Announces Dividend

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The medical research company reported $4.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.43 by $0.27. Amgen had a return on equity of 287.23% and a net margin of 25.96%. The business had revenue of $6.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 17.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.94 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $7.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.23%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMGN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Amgen from $279.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Amgen from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Amgen to $300.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Atlantic Securities reduced their target price on Amgen from $190.00 to $182.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Barclays lowered Amgen from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $234.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, October 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Amgen presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $248.19.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.54, for a total transaction of $159,979.30. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,818,661.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

About Amgen

(Get Rating)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.