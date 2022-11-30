Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $1.19 Million Holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 20.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,851 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,452 shares during the quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $1,189,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nvwm LLC grew its position in shares of Citigroup by 196.3% during the 1st quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC increased its stake in Citigroup by 71.1% in the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Corsicana & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 314.5% during the second quarter. Corsicana & Co. now owns 659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. DB Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Citigroup by 812.3% during the 1st quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 666 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citizens National Bank Trust Department increased its position in Citigroup by 169.0% in the 2nd quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.46% of the company’s stock.

C has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $64.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Credit Suisse Group set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Citigroup from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Citigroup from $49.00 to $49.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.60.

In other Citigroup news, insider Citigroup Inc sold 4,614,358 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total value of $167,270,477.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $555,277.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

C stock traded down $1.26 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $46.31. 210,899 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,840,427. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.52, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.58. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $45.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.29. Citigroup Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.01 and a 12 month high of $69.11.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.17. Citigroup had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 9.14%. The business had revenue of $18.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.28 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.49 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th were issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 4th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.41%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.95%.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

