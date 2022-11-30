Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $1.03 Million Position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 22.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,564 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,568 shares during the quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $1,026,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in Altria Group by 6.7% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 144,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,042,000 after purchasing an additional 9,079 shares in the last quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Altria Group in the first quarter worth $312,000. Greenfield Savings Bank acquired a new position in Altria Group in the second quarter worth $1,190,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Altria Group in the first quarter worth $385,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 1.9% during the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 238,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,478,000 after acquiring an additional 4,421 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.75% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MO shares. Cowen upped their price target on Altria Group to $47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com raised Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 29th. UBS Group lowered Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.64.

NYSE:MO traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $45.31. The company had a trading volume of 20,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,042,491. Altria Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.35 and a fifty-two week high of $57.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is $44.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.33. The firm has a market cap of $81.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.65.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.02). Altria Group had a net margin of 18.61% and a negative return on equity of 345.98%. The company had revenue of $5.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.22 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

