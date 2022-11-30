Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Grows Stock Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 15.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,123 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,874 shares during the quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,476,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eukles Asset Management raised its stake in Oracle by 0.4% during the second quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 35,213 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $2,460,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Family Legacy Inc. raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 0.4% in the second quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 34,873 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $2,455,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 0.9% in the second quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 15,887 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 9.3% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,606 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, Cavalier Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 1.5% in the second quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC now owns 9,141 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $639,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.92% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.08, for a total value of $7,207,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 82,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,615,168.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.08, for a total value of $7,207,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 82,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,615,168.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Edward Screven sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total transaction of $14,980,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,543,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $190,473,171.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 43.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ORCL traded down $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $80.82. The stock had a trading volume of 45,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,438,775. Oracle Co. has a one year low of $60.78 and a one year high of $106.34. The company has a market capitalization of $217.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.50, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.43.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.07). Oracle had a net margin of 13.15% and a negative return on equity of 161.07%. The firm had revenue of $11.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 12th were given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 11th. Oracle’s payout ratio is currently 60.95%.

ORCL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Oracle from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $72.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Oracle from $82.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Oracle from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Oracle has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.58.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

