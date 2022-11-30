Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires 1,166 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 19.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,123 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,166 shares during the quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $1,273,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BCK Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Caterpillar in the first quarter worth $2,580,000. Aire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Caterpillar in the first quarter worth $211,000. KBC Group NV grew its stake in Caterpillar by 16.0% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 67,170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,967,000 after purchasing an additional 9,285 shares during the period. Empirical Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Caterpillar in the first quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Aspiriant LLC grew its stake in Caterpillar by 3.1% in the first quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 2,773 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $619,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.80% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Stock Performance

CAT stock traded down $2.26 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $232.86. The stock had a trading volume of 25,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,147,563. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52 week low of $160.60 and a 52 week high of $239.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $202.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $195.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market cap of $121.18 billion, a PE ratio of 17.07, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.13.

Caterpillar Dividend Announcement

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.76. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 41.76% and a net margin of 13.02%. The company had revenue of $14.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.34 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 13.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 24th were paid a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 21st. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.86%.

Insider Transactions at Caterpillar

In other news, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 1,884 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.28, for a total value of $447,035.52. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 8,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,056,031.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CAT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Caterpillar from $143.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. UBS Group cut Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $225.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Daiwa Capital Markets increased their target price on Caterpillar to $205.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Caterpillar from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Caterpillar from $180.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $226.40.

Caterpillar Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, feller bunchers, harvesters, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skidders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, knuckleboom, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

