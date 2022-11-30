Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.55-$4.85 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.97. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Titan Machinery also updated its FY23 guidance to $4.55-4.85 EPS.

Titan Machinery Stock Performance

Shares of TITN traded up $5.28 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $40.16. The stock had a trading volume of 33,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 117,574. The firm has a market capitalization of $906.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.49 and a beta of 1.63. Titan Machinery has a fifty-two week low of $21.50 and a fifty-two week high of $36.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $32.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.90.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on TITN shares. TheStreet raised Titan Machinery from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Stephens upped their target price on Titan Machinery to $46.00 in a report on Monday, August 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Titan Machinery in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Titan Machinery from $27.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 25th.

Institutional Trading of Titan Machinery

About Titan Machinery

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Titan Machinery during the 1st quarter worth $54,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Titan Machinery in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $161,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Titan Machinery by 251.2% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 5,202 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Titan Machinery by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Titan Machinery in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $239,000. 79.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Titan Machinery Inc owns and operates a network of full-service agricultural and construction equipment stores in the United States and Europe. It operates through three segments: Agriculture, Construction, and International. The company sells new and used equipment, including agricultural and construction equipment manufactured under the CNH Industrial family of brands, as well as equipment from various other manufacturers.

