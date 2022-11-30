Timken (NYSE:TKR) Reaches New 1-Year High at $76.01

The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $76.01 and last traded at $76.01, with a volume of 25430 shares. The stock had previously closed at $74.43.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup upped their price target on Timken to $78.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Timken from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 30th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Timken from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. StockNews.com raised Timken from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Timken from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.63.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.20. The stock has a market cap of $5.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.15, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 2.03.

Timken ( NYSE:TKR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.19. Timken had a return on equity of 18.16% and a net margin of 8.44%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Timken Company will post 5.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 18th. Timken’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.90%.

In other news, CEO Richard G. Kyle sold 16,676 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.03, for a total transaction of $1,234,524.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 339,843 shares in the company, valued at $25,158,577.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Christopher A. Coughlin sold 15,000 shares of Timken stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.29, for a total value of $1,039,350.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 103,140 shares in the company, valued at $7,146,570.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard G. Kyle sold 16,676 shares of Timken stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.03, for a total value of $1,234,524.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 339,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,158,577.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 67,244 shares of company stock worth $4,853,869 over the last quarter. 10.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in Timken in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in Timken in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in Timken in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its position in Timken by 4,865.7% in the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 19,118 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 18,733 shares during the period. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Timken by 222.9% in the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 678 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and manages engineered bearings and power transmission products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, and lubrication devices and systems, as well as power transmission components, engineered chains, augers, belts, couplings, clutches, brakes, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end-users of off-highway equipment for the agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and power sports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives.

