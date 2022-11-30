Thunder Brawl (THB) Price Down 25.9% Over Last Week

Thunder Brawl (THB) traded down 17.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on November 30th. One Thunder Brawl token can now be bought for $0.39 or 0.00002342 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Thunder Brawl has traded 25.9% lower against the dollar. Thunder Brawl has a market cap of $71.16 million and $413,820.11 worth of Thunder Brawl was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Thunder Brawl Profile

Thunder Brawl was first traded on January 9th, 2022. The official website for Thunder Brawl is thunderbrawl.game. Thunder Brawl’s official Twitter account is @thb_crypto and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Thunder Brawl Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Thunder Brawl (THB) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Thunder Brawl has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Thunder Brawl is 0.48102097 USD and is down -1.36 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $552,177.23 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://thunderbrawl.game/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thunder Brawl directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Thunder Brawl should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Thunder Brawl using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

