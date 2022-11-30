Thorne HealthTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRN) Short Interest Update

Thorne HealthTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRN – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 249,700 shares, a decrease of 45.4% from the October 31st total of 457,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 66,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.8 days. Approximately 2.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Thorne HealthTech

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust grew its position in shares of Thorne HealthTech by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 881,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,264,000 after acquiring an additional 83,628 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Thorne HealthTech by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 271,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,314,000 after buying an additional 7,516 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P purchased a new position in Thorne HealthTech in the 1st quarter valued at about $135,000. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in Thorne HealthTech in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Thorne HealthTech in the 1st quarter worth approximately $73,000. 10.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Thorne HealthTech Stock Performance

THRN traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.27. 34,286 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 109,731. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $225.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.17 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Thorne HealthTech has a 1-year low of $3.41 and a 1-year high of $9.14.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Thorne HealthTech Company Profile

Several brokerages recently issued reports on THRN. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Thorne HealthTech from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on Thorne HealthTech in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.50 price objective on the stock. Cowen lowered their target price on Thorne HealthTech from $12.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Cowen lowered their target price on Thorne HealthTech from $12.00 to $8.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Thorne HealthTech to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th.

Thorne HealthTech, Inc, a science-driven wellness company, provides solutions and personalized approaches to health and wellness in the United States and internationally. It offers various health tests, such as sleep, stress, weight management, gut health, heavy metals, biological age, and other health tests that generate molecular portraits for its customers, as well as develops nutritional supplements and offers wellness education solutions.

