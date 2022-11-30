Thomas S. Mchugh Acquires 5,000 Shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL) Stock

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL – Get Rating) CFO Thomas S. Mchugh bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.80 per share, for a total transaction of $39,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 76,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $596,700. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $1.33 on Wednesday, reaching $9.17. 1,785,184 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,539,797. The company has a quick ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc has a twelve month low of $1.05 and a twelve month high of $9.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $566.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.90 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.16.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Avadel Pharmaceuticals

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Avadel Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 15.2% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 15,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 2,083 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Avadel Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 133.3% in the second quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 21,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 12,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.01% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Avadel Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Several brokerages have weighed in on AVDL. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Avadel Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Avadel Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Avadel Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $6.50 to $11.00 in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.71.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company in the United States. Its lead product candidate is FT218, a formulation of sodium oxybate, which is in a Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness and cataplexy in adults with narcolepsy. The company was formerly known as Flamel Technologies SA and changed its name to Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc in January 2017.

