The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Shares Purchased by Quadrant Capital Group LLC

Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 21,293 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 605 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $1,189,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TJX. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new stake in TJX Companies in the 2nd quarter worth about $4,333,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in TJX Companies during the 2nd quarter worth $431,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in TJX Companies by 44.9% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 578,378 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $32,302,000 after buying an additional 179,262 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in TJX Companies by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 422,562 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $23,600,000 after acquiring an additional 11,922 shares during the period. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc boosted its position in TJX Companies by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 8,662 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $484,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.42% of the company’s stock.

TJX traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $79.73. The stock had a trading volume of 60,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,890,089. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.35. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.69 and a 52 week high of $81.17.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be given a $0.295 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is 41.11%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TJX. Cowen upped their price objective on TJX Companies from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on TJX Companies from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Barclays increased their target price on TJX Companies from $76.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on TJX Companies from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on TJX Companies from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TJX Companies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.11.

In other TJX Companies news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 50,282 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.90, for a total value of $3,313,583.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 696,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,895,330.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Louise Greenlees sold 6,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.99, for a total value of $536,572.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,129,643.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 50,282 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.90, for a total value of $3,313,583.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 696,439 shares in the company, valued at $45,895,330.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 80,513 shares of company stock worth $5,718,833. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

