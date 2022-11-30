The LGL Group (NYSE:LGL) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of The LGL Group (NYSE:LGL – Get Rating) in a report published on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

The LGL Group Stock Performance

NYSE:LGL opened at $4.60 on Friday. The LGL Group has a one year low of $4.34 and a one year high of $15.15. The company has a market cap of $24.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.70.

The LGL Group (NYSE:LGL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $8.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.70 million. The LGL Group had a negative net margin of 64.20% and a negative return on equity of 30.65%. Sell-side analysts expect that The LGL Group will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The LGL Group Company Profile

The LGL Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of frequency and spectrum control products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Electronic Instruments. The Electronic Components segment offers clock oscillators, VCXO, TCXO OCXO, and DOCXO devices; and radio frequency, microwave and millimeter wave filters, diplexers, and solid-state power amplifiers.

