The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) is NewEdge Advisors LLC’s 9th Largest Position

NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 207,016 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 11,907 shares during the quarter. Home Depot comprises approximately 0.9% of NewEdge Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $56,778,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HD. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Home Depot in the first quarter valued at $563,524,000. Parnassus Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the first quarter valued at $542,084,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Home Depot by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,729,735 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,211,731,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361,660 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 25,355.1% during the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 695,942 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,325,000 after acquiring an additional 693,208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 4,522,866 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,353,829,000 after purchasing an additional 511,600 shares during the last quarter. 68.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Home Depot news, Director Paula Santilli acquired 1,583 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $315.80 per share, with a total value of $499,911.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $499,911.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Paula Santilli bought 1,583 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $315.80 per share, with a total value of $499,911.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $499,911.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 2,000 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.29, for a total value of $622,580.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,222,747.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Home Depot to $280.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Home Depot from $335.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Home Depot from $327.00 to $323.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $286.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Home Depot from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Home Depot currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $346.29.

Home Depot stock traded down $2.83 on Wednesday, hitting $313.13. 80,208 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,501,794. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.16. The firm has a market cap of $320.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $291.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $293.37. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $264.51 and a 1 year high of $420.61.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.11 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $38.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.96 billion. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 3,656.69% and a net margin of 10.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.92 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Depot announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, August 18th that authorizes the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the home improvement retailer to buy up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.81%.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

