The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Stake Lessened by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lowered its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) by 32.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82,343 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,272 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $20,970,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EL. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the second quarter worth $25,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the second quarter worth $31,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the first quarter worth $31,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 261.5% during the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 141 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. 56.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on EL shares. TheStreet lowered Estée Lauder Companies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Thursday, November 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $228.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $290.00 to $245.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson cut their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $318.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Estée Lauder Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $262.41.

EL stock traded up $7.51 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $222.45. 14,244 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,498,398. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a twelve month low of $186.47 and a twelve month high of $374.20. The company has a market capitalization of $79.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $216.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $241.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. This is an increase from Estée Lauder Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.07%.

In related news, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 7,559 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.05, for a total transaction of $1,905,245.95. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $830,756.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 12.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

