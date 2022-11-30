The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Shares Purchased by Providence Capital Advisors LLC

Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,284 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,418 shares during the period. Providence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $2,615,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 72,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,490,000 after purchasing an additional 4,169 shares during the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 112.0% in the 2nd quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 69,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,341,000 after purchasing an additional 36,447 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 6,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators grew its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 76,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,797,000 after purchasing an additional 3,838 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sfmg LLC grew its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 17,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.93% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Coca-Cola

In other Coca-Cola news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 13,746 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.12, for a total value of $840,155.52. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 184,710 shares in the company, valued at $11,289,475.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Mark Randazza sold 42,068 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.86, for a total value of $2,560,258.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 40,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,443,285.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Nancy Quan sold 13,746 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.12, for a total transaction of $840,155.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 184,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,289,475.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Coca-Cola Stock Down 0.9 %

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on KO. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $74.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $63.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Coca-Cola to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group set a $64.00 target price on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $72.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.50.

NYSE KO traded down $0.54 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $61.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 140,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,429,465. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $267.86 billion, a PE ratio of 27.03, a PEG ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $58.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.22. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1-year low of $52.28 and a 1-year high of $67.20.

Coca-Cola Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.86%.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

