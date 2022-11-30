The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Shares Purchased by Quantbot Technologies LP

Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 31.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 50,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,020 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $3,187,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 7.2% in the second quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 25.7% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,887,068 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $119,225,000 after purchasing an additional 386,287 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 12.4% during the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 16,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 1,793 shares in the last quarter. Nvwm LLC purchased a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the first quarter valued at $94,000. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC grew its holdings in Charles Schwab by 213.5% during the 1st quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 35,787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,008,000 after purchasing an additional 24,373 shares in the last quarter. 82.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Charles Schwab

In other news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 132,050 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.66, for a total transaction of $10,519,103.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 31,111,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,478,338,584.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 132,050 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.66, for a total value of $10,519,103.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 31,111,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,478,338,584.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Peter J. Morgan III sold 1,463 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.04, for a total value of $117,098.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $144,312.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 601,293 shares of company stock worth $47,659,759. Company insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Charles Schwab Stock Down 0.3 %

SCHW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut Charles Schwab from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Charles Schwab from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Erste Group Bank raised Charles Schwab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Charles Schwab currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.92.

Shares of NYSE SCHW traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $80.14. 43,416 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,483,531. The company’s fifty day moving average is $75.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. The Charles Schwab Co. has a fifty-two week low of $59.35 and a fifty-two week high of $96.24. The stock has a market cap of $145.52 billion, a PE ratio of 24.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.00.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.05. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 34.02% and a return on equity of 20.59%. The company had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 11th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is 26.75%.

Charles Schwab Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.

