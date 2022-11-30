The Bank of Nova Scotia Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.76 (NYSE:BNS)

The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Rating) (TSE:BNS) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 29th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.756 per share by the bank on Friday, January 27th. This represents a $3.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.89%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 3rd.

Bank of Nova Scotia has increased its dividend payment by an average of 5.0% annually over the last three years. Bank of Nova Scotia has a payout ratio of 48.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Bank of Nova Scotia to earn $6.28 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 47.8%.

Shares of BNS stock opened at C$51.30 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$49.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$56.45. Bank of Nova Scotia has a 52 week low of C$45.26 and a 52 week high of C$74.86. The company has a market cap of C$61.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.80, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.97.

BNS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Bank of Nova Scotia from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. CIBC cut their price target on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$88.00 to C$87.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$85.00 to C$84.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Bank of Nova Scotia from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, TD Securities cut their price target on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$84.00 to C$83.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bank of Nova Scotia has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$90.57.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 3.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,996,068 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,940,238,000 after buying an additional 1,320,299 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Bank of Nova Scotia by 64.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,662,056 shares of the bank’s stock worth $98,410,000 after purchasing an additional 649,476 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Bank of Nova Scotia by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 949,835 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,183,000 after purchasing an additional 5,054 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in Bank of Nova Scotia by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 431,075 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,916,000 after purchasing an additional 29,179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Bank of Nova Scotia during the 1st quarter worth approximately $24,426,000. Institutional investors own 45.43% of the company’s stock.

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets.

