TFI International (TSE:TFII) Sets New 1-Year High at $146.31

TFI International Inc. (TSE:TFII – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$146.31 and last traded at C$146.00, with a volume of 414661 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$141.94.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$123.00 target price on shares of TFI International in a report on Friday, November 11th. TD Securities raised their target price on TFI International from C$160.00 to C$180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. National Bankshares lowered their target price on TFI International from C$150.00 to C$145.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Scotiabank raised their target price on TFI International from C$158.00 to C$168.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$123.00 price objective on shares of TFI International in a research report on Friday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$137.42.
TFI International Price Performance
The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$131.98 and a 200 day moving average price of C$122.22. The company has a market capitalization of C$12.73 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.84.
Insider Activity
TFI International Company Profile
TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.
Read More
- Santa Claus Rally? Here’s What Needs to Happen
- Cosmos Holdings May be a Long-Term Buy with Short-Term Risk
- Dark Clouds Are Gathering For Cloud Stocks
- Hormel: Is This The Time To Buy?
- 3 Dividend Growers With Good 2023 Growth Prospects
Receive News & Ratings for TFI International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TFI International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.