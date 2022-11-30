TFI International (TSE:TFII) Sets New 1-Year High at $146.31

TFI International Inc. (TSE:TFII – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$146.31 and last traded at C$146.00, with a volume of 414661 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$141.94.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$123.00 target price on shares of TFI International in a report on Friday, November 11th. TD Securities raised their target price on TFI International from C$160.00 to C$180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. National Bankshares lowered their target price on TFI International from C$150.00 to C$145.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Scotiabank raised their target price on TFI International from C$158.00 to C$168.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$123.00 price objective on shares of TFI International in a research report on Friday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$137.42.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$131.98 and a 200 day moving average price of C$122.22. The company has a market capitalization of C$12.73 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.84.

In related news, Director Alain Bédard sold 25,000 shares of TFI International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$142.12, for a total transaction of C$3,552,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,270,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$606,940,649.47.

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

