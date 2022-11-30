TFI International Inc. (TSE:TFII) Director Sells C$3,552,975.00 in Stock

Posted by on Nov 30th, 2022

TFI International Inc. (TSE:TFIIGet Rating) Director Alain Bédard sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$142.12, for a total value of C$3,552,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,270,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$606,940,649.47.

Alain Bédard also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Friday, November 4th, Alain Bédard sold 50,000 shares of TFI International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$123.95, for a total value of C$6,197,500.00.

TFI International Stock Performance

Shares of TFII traded down C$0.63 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting C$141.31. The stock had a trading volume of 65,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 272,672. The firm has a market cap of C$12.32 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.58. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$131.98 and a 200-day moving average price of C$122.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.84, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.18. TFI International Inc. has a 52 week low of C$93.63 and a 52 week high of C$145.89.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$131.00 target price on shares of TFI International in a research report on Friday, August 12th. TD Securities lifted their target price on TFI International from C$160.00 to C$180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. National Bankshares cut their target price on TFI International from C$150.00 to C$145.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Cormark dropped their price target on TFI International from C$170.00 to C$145.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$123.00 price target on shares of TFI International in a report on Friday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$137.42.

TFI International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

Read More

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for TFI International (TSE:TFII)

Receive News & Ratings for TFI International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TFI International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.