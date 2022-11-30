TFI International Inc. (TSE:TFII) Director Sells C$3,552,975.00 in Stock

TFI International Inc. (TSE:TFII – Get Rating) Director Alain Bédard sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$142.12, for a total value of C$3,552,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,270,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$606,940,649.47.

Alain Bédard also recently made the following trade(s):

Get TFI International alerts:

On Friday, November 4th, Alain Bédard sold 50,000 shares of TFI International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$123.95, for a total value of C$6,197,500.00.

TFI International Stock Performance

Shares of TFII traded down C$0.63 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting C$141.31. The stock had a trading volume of 65,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 272,672. The firm has a market cap of C$12.32 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.58. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$131.98 and a 200-day moving average price of C$122.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.84, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.18. TFI International Inc. has a 52 week low of C$93.63 and a 52 week high of C$145.89.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TFI International Company Profile

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$131.00 target price on shares of TFI International in a research report on Friday, August 12th. TD Securities lifted their target price on TFI International from C$160.00 to C$180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. National Bankshares cut their target price on TFI International from C$150.00 to C$145.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Cormark dropped their price target on TFI International from C$170.00 to C$145.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$123.00 price target on shares of TFI International in a report on Friday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$137.42.

(Get Rating)

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for TFI International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TFI International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.