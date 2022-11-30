TFI International Inc. (TSE:TFII) Director Sells C$3,552,975.00 in Stock

TFI International Inc. (TSE:TFII – Get Rating) Director Alain Bédard sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$142.12, for a total value of C$3,552,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,270,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$606,940,649.47.
Alain Bédard also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, November 4th, Alain Bédard sold 50,000 shares of TFI International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$123.95, for a total value of C$6,197,500.00.
TFI International Stock Performance
Shares of TFII traded down C$0.63 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting C$141.31. The stock had a trading volume of 65,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 272,672. The firm has a market cap of C$12.32 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.58. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$131.98 and a 200-day moving average price of C$122.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.84, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.18. TFI International Inc. has a 52 week low of C$93.63 and a 52 week high of C$145.89.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
TFI International Company Profile
TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.
