Tezos (XTZ) Price Hits $1.01

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 3.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on November 30th. In the last seven days, Tezos has traded 2.3% higher against the US dollar. One Tezos coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.01 or 0.00005933 BTC on major exchanges. Tezos has a total market cap of $928.80 million and approximately $19.65 million worth of Tezos was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Terra (LUNA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00009399 BTC.
- Belrium (BEL) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.33 or 0.00025410 BTC.
- TRON (TRX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0543 or 0.00000319 BTC.
- Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- GXChain (GXC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002073 BTC.
- aelf (ELF) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000724 BTC.
- Adshares (ADS) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00008351 BTC.
- BitShares (BTS) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000052 BTC.
About Tezos
XTZ uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on June 30th, 2018. Tezos’ total supply is 939,499,493 coins and its circulating supply is 918,065,831 coins. Tezos’ official message board is forum.tezosagora.org. Tezos’ official Twitter account is @tezos and its Facebook page is accessible here. Tezos’ official website is www.tezos.com. The Reddit community for Tezos is https://reddit.com/r/tezos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling Tezos
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tezos directly using U.S. dollars.
