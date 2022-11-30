Tessenderlo Group NV (OTCMKTS:TSDOF) Short Interest Update

Tessenderlo Group NV (OTCMKTS:TSDOF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a growth of 500.0% from the October 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Tessenderlo Group Stock Performance

Shares of TSDOF remained flat at 35.00 on Wednesday. Tessenderlo Group has a 52 week low of 35.00 and a 52 week high of 35.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is 35.00.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of Tessenderlo Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th.

About Tessenderlo Group

Tessenderlo Group NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the agriculture, valorizing bio-residuals, energy, and industrial solution businesses worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agro, Bio-Valorization, Industrial Solutions, and T-Power. The Agro segment engages in the production, marketing, and trading of crop nutrients, including liquid crop and potassium sulfate fertilizers, as well as crop protection products.

