Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) SVP Sells $1,885,485.00 in Stock

Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.57, for a total transaction of $1,885,485.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 62,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,310,755.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Tesla Stock Up 7.7 %

Shares of TSLA traded up $13.87 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $194.70. 108,572,602 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 82,092,594. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $221.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $247.33. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $166.18 and a 52 week high of $402.67. The company has a market cap of $614.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.15, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.97.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.14. Tesla had a net margin of 14.95% and a return on equity of 31.10%. The company had revenue of $21.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.96 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 55.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TSLA shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Tesla in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Tesla from $137.00 to $153.00 in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Tesla from $350.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Tesla from $360.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on shares of Tesla from $360.00 to $288.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $278.43.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 8.7% in the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 15,260 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $16,444,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226 shares in the last quarter. FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 5.8% in the first quarter. FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 562 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $606,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 2.1% in the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 12,577 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $13,553,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Coulter & Justus Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tesla in the first quarter worth about $440,000. Finally, Perennial Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 6.9% in the first quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,639 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $7,152,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.01% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

